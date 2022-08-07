Cairo negotiating humanitarian ceasefire with Palestine, Israel - TV

RABAT, August 7. /TASS/. Egypt is in talks with the Israeli and Palestinian sides on a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Al-Hadath TV said on Sunday.

According to the television channel, Cairo called on the conflicting parties to declare a ceasefire from Monday evening.

Egypt’s negotiators promised to continue mediatory efforts to prevent escalation between Israel and Palestine, Al-Hadath said.

Apart from that, Egypt demanded Israel release activists of the Islamic Jihad radical Palestinian group, who were detained recently.