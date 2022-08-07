Woman wounded in Donetsk as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, August 7. /TASS/. A woman was wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian troops wounded a woman in Donetsk’s Kirovsky district," it wrote on its Telegram channel. The woman was wounded in a shop by a fragment of a shell fired by Ukrainian troops.

The DPR territorial defense headquarters said earlier on Sunday that a man was wounded in the same street in Donetsk. Apart from that, two civilians were killed and three more were wounded in Donetsk’s Petrovsky district. According to the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center, one more woman was wounded in Donetsk’s Kirovsky district and a man was wounded by a landmine.