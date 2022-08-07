Almost 300 civilians killed in DPR since conflict escalated in February-mission reports

DONETSK, August 7./TASS/. Almost 300 civilians have died in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in shelling from Ukrainian troops since the conflict escalated, the he DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire (JCCC) reported on Sunday.

"As many as 297 civilians, including 17 children have been killed in 172 days of the escalation. <…> A total of 1,434 civilians, including 106 children have received wounds of various degrees of severity in the territory within the borders it had before the start of the special military operation," the mission wrote on its Telegram channel.

The situation along the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in recent months, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.