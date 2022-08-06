Air-raid warning sirens go off in south of Israel — army

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Air raid warning systems went off in the early hours of Sunday in the south of Israel, according to a post of the Israeli army's press office on its Twitter account.

"Sirens sounding in southern Israel," it said without providing any additional information.

The Israeli army’s press service reported last Friday that the army had begun hitting targets of the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip in the operation codenamed Breaking Dawn.

According to Israeli army’s estimates, about 15 radicals, including a group’s commander in northern Gaza, were killed in the first series of strikes. During the second stage of strikes, Israel’s special operations forces and artillery hit Islamic Jihad’s six military targets and their rocket launcher in the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed an order on August 5 to conscript up to 25,000 troops from the reserve for "operational purposes." Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Aviv Kochavi ordered to put the troops on emergency alert and open the main command post amid the situation around the Gaza Strip, the army’s press service added.