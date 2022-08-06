Ukrainian shelling kills five civilians in past day — DPR mission

DONETSK, August 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling killed five civilians and left another 31 wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said on Saturday.

"Five people were killed and another 31 civilians suffered wounds in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ shelling attacks between 8:00 am on August 5 and 8:00 am on August 6," the statement reads.

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in Donbass on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics reported the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in months. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. On February 24, Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics.