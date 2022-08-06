Investigators say 20 Azov battalion members among victims of recent strike on Yelenovka

DONETSK, August 6. /TASS/. The recent attack on a pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic carried out by Ukrainian nationalists left some 20 members of the Azov battalion (outlawed in Russia) killed, a DPR investigator told TASS on Saturday.

Among those, he said, there were accused people whose cases were being prepared for submission to the region’s Supreme Court.

"Some 20 members of the Azov battalion (banned in Russia) were killed in the attack by Ukrainian troops on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka, including criminal suspects who were to be tried. <…> The investigation will use their testimonies in other criminal cases against other defendants," the investigator added.