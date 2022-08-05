Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan harms relations between US and China, envoy says

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. The visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan dealt a serious blow to peace and stability in the region and marred relations between Washington and Beijing, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said earlier at a White House meeting with US officials.

"At a meeting with National Security Council officials on August 4, Ambassador Qin Gang rejected ungrounded accusations by the US alleging China’s military response. The ambassador said that despite repeated and serious warnings made in advance the United States arranged Pelosi’s <…> visit to Taiwan. That dealt a serious blow to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and marred Chinese-US relations," the embassy said in a statement.

"The US side should bear full responsibility for the developments. <...> The US claims alleging that China has been increasing tensions are absolutely groundless and false. The evidence shows that the United States is a troublemaker as far as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and in the region are concerned," the embassy added.

At the meeting, the Chinese envoy emphasized that "the countermeasures taken by China’s People’s Liberation Army around the island of Taiwan were necessary and lawful to deter <...> separatist forces and protect national sovereignty and integrity." Qin Gang also called on Washington to "immediately take steps in order to rectify its mistakes and eliminate the serious consequences of Pelosi’s visit," the embassy concluded.

The Washington Post reported earlier, citing National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, that the White House had summoned the Chinese ambassador to condemn China’s actions against Taiwan.