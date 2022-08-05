28 civilians wounded in shelling of DPR by Ukrainian forces on Friday

DONETSK, August 6. /TASS/. The number of civilians who were wounded in the shelling of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Friday has risen to 28, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC) said.

"The DPR mission to the JCCC received additional information about an injured civilian - a man born in 1992 - as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed formations against the Chervonogvardeysky district of Makeyevka," the mission wrote on its Telegram channel.

"Thus, on August 5, 2022 as of 23.00 [Moscow time], the total number of civilian casualties in the [Ukrainian forces’] attacks is 32 people, including two children (four dead, 28 wounded). Information is still coming in," it said.

Ukrainian troops bombarded settlements in the DPR using large-caliber barrel and rocket artillery throughout the day. The DPR mission added that as of 23.00 Moscow time, Ukrainian troops had fired 442 shells into the republic.