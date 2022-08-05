Herd immunity to Covid in Moscow down to 3.4% in past week

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Herd immunity to the novel coronavirus infection in Moscow has dropped from 6.6 to 3.4% over the past week, according to the official statistics released on Friday.

Thus, as of August 5, as many as 7,621,557 people have been inoculated with the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in Moscow and 7,162,119 people have completed the vaccination cycle. Herd immunity stands at 3.4%

In the Moscow region, 5,588,803 people have received the first doze of a vaccine and 5,346,967 people have received both shots. Herd immunity in the Moscow region has dropped from 10.1 to 7.7% over the week.