68 Chinese warplanes, 13 warships seen in Chinese drills’ area near Taiwan — Taipei

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, August 2. /TASS/. At least 68 Chinese warplanes and 13 warships were seen on Friday in the area of China’s military drills near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the Chinese ships and aircraft crossed the so-called median line in the Taiwan Strait, which "seriously undermines the situation" in the region.

The ministry slammed these actions as a violation of Taiwan’s waters and airspace and vowed it is ready to defend "national security" and rebuff any threats to Taiwan’s "freedom and democracy."

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday began large-scale military drills with live fire exercise in sic areas around Taiwan. The drills that will last till August 7 were announced on Tuesday evening shortly after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei for a visit.