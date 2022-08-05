Russia records over 18,000 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 1 — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,555 over the past day to 18,672,422, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.\

The country records over 18,000 daily cases for the first time since April 1.

As many as 1,906 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 0.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 40 regions, while in 40 other regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 1,916 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 6,149 over the past day versus 5,973 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,846,586, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,078 over the past day versus 1,814 a day earlier, reaching 1,562,781.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 9,817 over the past day, reaching 18,019,883, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 9,752 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 47 over the past day, reaching 382,651, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 44 COVID-19 deaths were registered.