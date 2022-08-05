China’s missile launches at exercises were of no threat —Taiwan’s Defense Ministry

HONGKONG /XIANGGANG/, August 5. /TASS/. The Chinese army’s launches of ballistic missiles Dongfeng in the ongoing exercises did not pose a threat to Taiwan, Taiwan’s Central News Agency quoted the Defense Ministry as saying.

The ministry said Taipei’s military closely monitored the missiles’ flight paths and the sites where the missiles splashed down. In all, 11 such missiles were fired on Thursday from 13:56 to 16:08 Beijing time (from 08:56 to 11:08 Moscow time). Five of them splashed down in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after a meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Tokyo demanded Beijing should immediately stop the exercises near Taiwan. Kishida said China's actions "have a serious impact on peace as well as stability in the region and in the world."

In connection with Pelosi's visit to Taipei, the Chinese military on August 4 launched a massive live-fire exercise in six zones around Taiwan. The drills will last till the noon of August 7.