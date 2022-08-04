West’s future is in grave doubt — Hungarian premier

NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. The future of the West is now in grave doubt, due to an internal crisis caused by actions of the globalists, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas.

"The future of the West is in grave doubt. We in the West have not faced a crisis like this for a long time," he said, addressing the conference on Thursday.

"Now the West is at war with itself," the Hungarian premier continued. "We have seen what kind of future the globalist ruling class has to offer. But we have a different future in mind. The globalists can all go to hell, I have come to Texas.".