DONETSK, August 5. /TASS/. The Kiev government troops have fired over 20 rockets from Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at two districts of Donetsk, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire said.

"Some 20 BM-21 Grad MLRS rockets have been fired," the mission said in its Telegram channel late on Thursday.