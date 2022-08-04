US oppose unilateral actions aiming to change Taiwan status quo — Blinken

LONDON, August 4. /TASS/. The US does not support any actions aimed at changing Taiwan’s status quo, especially force ones, Reuters reported Thursday citing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to the State Secretary, the US policy regarding the island has not changed, and the entire region is interested in stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The diplomat added that Washington is ready to look into proposals of ASEAN states on cooperation with the QUAD security dialogue (Australia, India, the US and Japan).

Blinken is taking part in meetings of Foreign Ministers within the US-ASEAN format, East Asia Summit (EAS) format, and ASEAN Regional Forum on security format (ARF), that take place in between August 3 and 5 in Phnom Penh.

The ASEAN was established in 1967 and currently unites ten Southeast Asia states: Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. In 2022, Cambodia succeeded Brunei as the association’s chair.