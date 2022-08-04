China determined to leave no room for Taiwan’s independence — Defense Ministry

BEIJING, August 4. /TASS/. Beijing will firmly defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, leaving no room for Taiwan’s independence, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

"We will firmly defend state sovereignty and territorial integrity, never leaving any room for ‘Taiwan’s independence,’ as well as for external interference," he pointed out in a statement on the WeChat social media platform.

"China’s policy aimed at [national] reunification is an inevitable historical trend," Tan Kefei emphasized. "No one should trample the will of the people. When you play with fire, you can burn yourself," he added.

Tensions between Beijing and Taipei were sparked by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Beijing had earlier warned Washington of consequences if the visit took place. China announced plans to hold large-scale military drills around Taiwan right after Pelosi’s arrival in Taipei.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.