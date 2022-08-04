Over 20 Chinese planes enter Taiwan’s air defense identification zone — Taipei

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, August 4. /TASS/. At least 22 Chinese People’s Liberation Army jet fighters entered the Taiwanese air defense identification zone Thursday, according to the Defense Ministry of Taiwan website.

According to the website, the operation involved 12 Su-30 planes, eight J-11s and two J-16s. The planes reportedly crossed the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait. In response, the Taiwanese military transmitted radio warnings and deployed missile air defense systems.

On Thursday, the PLA commenced large-scale military exercise with fire practice in six areas around Taiwan. The exercise started on 12:00 local time and will last until August 7.

The information about the PLA maneuvers appeared after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane landed in Taipei Tuesday. Beijing decisively warned Washington against this visit, which it says has proven the violation of the basic "one China" principle by the US.