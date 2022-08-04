Six killed in Ukrainian shelling of downtown Donetsk, mayor says

DONETSK, August 4. /TASS/. The number of people killed in the Ukrainian military’s shelling attack on downtown Donetsk has risen to six, the city’s Mayor Alexey Kulemzin told TASS on Thursday.

"It is a great tragedy for the city, which has once again come under fire," he said. "There are dead and wounded among civilians who had gathered for a final farewell ceremony. A pedestrian street was one of the targets of the attack, the very heart of the city was shelled with heavy artillery. According to the latest information, six people were killed and seven suffered wounds. All of them are civilians. The shelling goes on," Kulemzin added.

The Donetsk mayor slammed the strike as an act of "terrorism and atrocity." "It is a brutal act that the Kiev authorities committed during a final farewell ceremony for Hero of Russia and Hero of the Donetsk People’s Republic [Olga] Kachura. It was a specific and deliberate attack," Kulemzin stressed.