Baku tries to derail implementation of trilateral statement on Karabakh — Pashinyan

YEREVAN, August 4. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is trying to derail the implementation of the November 9, 2020 Trilateral Statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on the cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday.

"Azerbaijan, which considers the November 9, 2020 statement as its victory, aims to violate it and avoid implementing its provisions. There were three key facts in that statement: the existence of Nagorno-Karabakh, the existence of the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and the fulfillment of the obligation of Russian peacekeepers to maintain this line, as well as the existence of the Lachin corridor that guarantees the connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia," he said.

Pashinyan added that Armenia also has obligations to Azerbaijan to ensure the connection of that country's western part to Nakhchivan. "Yes, we have such obligations, and we are ready to fulfill them even today. It is Azerbaijan that does not use such an opportunity. We say that even today you can cross the border of Armenia and go to Nakhchivan within the framework of the Armenian legislation," he noted.

According to the head of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers, Yerevan is not going to refuse the establishment of peace in the region under the November 9, 2020 Trilateral Statement. "Armenia is not going to abandon the peace agenda," he stressed.