Prison inmate killed when Ukraine troops shell Donetsk, says mayor

DONETSK, August 4./TASS/. A prison inmate was killed on Thursday when Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk, while another inmate and a prison employee were injured, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported.

"According to specified data, an inmate (man born in 1980) died from injuries as a result of today's shelling of the territory of the prison colony in the Kirovsky district," the mayor blogged on his Telegram channel. "Another inmate, a man born in 1986, suffered a shrapnel wound to the head. A staff member of the institution suffered a shrapnel wound to the shoulder and concussion," the mayor of Donetsk added.

Earlier, Kulemzin said that a prison employee had been killed.