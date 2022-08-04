Baku tries to change current route along Lachin corridor — Armenian Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, August 4. /TASS/. Azerbaijan has informed Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh of its intention to change the current route in the Lachin corridor, which violates the November 9, 2020 Trilateral Statement, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry quoted Ararat Mirzoyan as saying on Thursday at a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Armenia.

"The Armenian Foreign Minister said that the aggression carried out by Azerbaijan was preceded by a letter sent to the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the transfer of control over the Lachin corridor, according to which the Azerbaijani side plans to change the current route through the Lachin corridor, which is a gross violation of the November 9, 2020 Trilateral Statement," the press service said in a communique.

According to Mirzoyan, "the 6th provision of the statement clearly states that the plan of construction of a new transport route through Lachin corridor, connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, should be determined by the agreement of the parties (Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan) within the next three years, but there is no such plan yet."

"The Foreign Minister also stressed that the Azerbaijani authorities respond to the Armenian side's efforts to achieve stability and peace in the region with anti-Armenian rhetoric, aggressive statements and open threats of force. He slammed the continuing policy of the Azerbaijani side to subject Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing as unacceptable," the release noted.