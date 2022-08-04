DPR reveals number of civilian casualties in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk

DONETSK, August 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling of the center of Donetsk took lives of two civilians on Thursday, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s territorial defense headquarters said.

"As a result of the Ukrainian shelling in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk, two people died, three more civilians were wounded," the headquarters said in a message on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, one casualty was reported.

The headquarters also noted that Ukraine shelled Donetsk when a farewell ceremony to Guard Colonel Olga Kachura, who commanded the artillery rocket division of the DPR People’s Militia, was taking place. In addition to the Opera and Ballet Theater, the Donbass Palace Hotel came under fire. Participants of the farewell ceremony were evacuated to the basements of nearby houses. Vitaly Kiselev, an aide to the interior minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on his Telegram channel that at least two shells hit the theater building where the ceremony was taking place. Later, the DPR People's Militia reported that the farewell ceremony was postponed.

Kachura's death became known on August 3. In April 2014, she led a reactive artillery unit in the DPR. It consisted of 140 servicemen, including mobilized conscripts.