CSTO urges parties to conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to refrain from use of force

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) calls on the parties in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to refrain from the use of force and resort to diplomatic methods only to settle the situation, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Thursday.

"The CSTO is concerned with reports about armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh that led to human casualties," Zas said in a statement posted on the CSTO website. "I express my deepest condolences to relatives and close ones of killed troops."

"We call on the conflicting parties to refrain from the use of force and resort to diplomatic methods only to resolve current disagreements," he added.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the situation in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh has escalated.

The ministry stated that the ceasefire had been violated from the Azerbaijani army’s side near the Sarybaba height. The command of the peacekeeping contingent, jointly with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides resorted to efforts aimed to stabilize the situation.