No shelling by Ukrainian troops reported in LPR during past day — officer

LUGANSK, August 4. /TASS/. No shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported during the past day on the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Andrey Marochko, an officer of the LPR People’s Militia, said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, on August 3, 2022, the LPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center reported no shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that the LPR territory had been liberated from Ukrainian troops. However, Ukrainian forces continue shelling attacks at LPR’s settlements from adjacent territories.