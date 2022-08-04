US concerned over situation around Nagorno-Karabakh — Department of State

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The United States is concerned over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls for reducing tensions, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States is deeply concerned by and closely following reports of intensive fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, including casualties and the loss of life. We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation," the statement reads.

According to the Russian defense ministry, the situation in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh has escalated. It said that the ceasefire had been violated from the Azerbaijani army’s side near the Sarybaba height. The command of the peacekeeping contingent, jointly with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are taking efforts to stabilize the situation.