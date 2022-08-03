Russian investigators to study video of Ukrainian nationalists killing Russian captives

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee will study another video featuring inhuman treatment of Russian prisoners or war by Ukrainian troops that was posted on a Telegram channel, the Committee’s press service said on Thursday.

According to the Investigative Committee, the video features atrocities committed by Ukrainian troops, who shot dead unarmed Russian captives and left them lying on a road. The video was shot in late March - early April in the Chernigov region. Presumably, the crime was committed by Right Sector (outlawed in Russia as terrorist organization - TASS0 militants.

"These facts are another evidence that the Ukrainian side violates the Geneva convention relative to the treatment of prisoners of war of August 12, 1949. Investigators are taking measures to identify those involved in the crimes against Russian soldiers," it said.