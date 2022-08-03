Belarus not to change its non-nuclear status — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 4. /TASS/. Allegations about the change of Belarus’ non-nuclear status are groundless, a high-ranking Belarusian foreign ministry official said on Wednesday.

"Allegations about Belarus’ changing its non-nuclear status are groundless, as are allegations that it violating the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," Vasily Pavlov, head of the ministry’s international security and arms control department, said at the Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in New York.

"Nearly 30 years ago, Belarus, being guided by the feeling of profound responsibility, made a choice in favor of refusing to possess nuclear weapons without any conditions and reservations and joined the NPT Treaty as a non-nuclear state," he stressed.