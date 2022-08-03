Russian troops come close to southeastern outskirts of Soledar — LPR official

LUGANSK, August 3. /TASS/. Russian troops have come close to the southeastern outskirts of the city of Soledar, Aide to the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) interior minister Vitaly Kiselev said.

"Fighting is underway in Soledar along a highway connecting Bakhmut and Lisichansk. Russian troops have come very close to the southeastern outskirts of the city, with fighting taking place on the premises of the Knauf construction materials plant and the Extra train station. A mop-up operation continues in Bakhmutsky, about a kilometer southwest of the city," he wrote on Telegram.

DPR Deputy Information Minister Daniil Bezsonov said earlier that the allied forces were destroying the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strong points along the entire front line near Avdeyevka, Soledar and Artyomovsk.

Kiselev told TASS earlier on Wednesday that the allied forces were conducting a mop-up operation at the Knauf plant in Soledar, which was partially controlled by the Ukrainian army. The official expects the allied forces to take full control of the city in the next three to four days.