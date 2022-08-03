Joint forces eliminate Ukrainian strongholds near Avdeyevka, Soledar, Artyomovsk — DPR

DONETSK, August 3. /TASS/. The joint forces actively eliminate Ukrainian forces’ strongholds across the entire frontline near Avdeyevka, Soledar and Artyomovsk, DPR Deputy Minister of Information Daniil Bezsonov said Wednesday.

"There are successes near Avdeyevka, Soledar and Artyomovsk. Our artillery actively grinds UAF strongholds across the entire frontline. Chances to surrender [for the UAF] are vanishing. It is of utmost importance for them to surrender in advance, when their positions become frontline. Because later there will be no one to surrender," he said on his Telegram channel.

He specified that the joint forces kicked Ukrainian force out from the southern outskirts of Maryinka.

"Advances have been made on several directions of the DPR front. Our forces have kicked [Ukrainian forces] from the southern outskirts of Maryinka," he added.

Bezsonov also disclosed that half of the settlement of Peski near Donetsk is under DPR’s control.

"Half of the settlement of Peski is under our control. The enemy has most likely abandoned the remaining half, but this is preliminary. It will all become clear once the cleanup is complete," Bezsonov said.

According to LPR Interior Minister Aide Vitaly Kisilyov, the joint forces will gain full control of Soledar in the upcoming three to four days. Earlier, Kisilyov told TASS that the joint forces are clearing the Knauf construction materials plant in Soledar, which is currently under partial control of Ukraine.