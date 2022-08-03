At least 27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan’s air defense zone — island’s defense ministry

HONG KONG/XIANGGANG/, August 3. /TASS/. At least 27 fighter jets of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army entered Taiwan’s self-declared air defense identification zone, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ended her visit to the island.

As the Taiwanese Defense Ministry reported, the military maneuvers involved 16 Su-30, six J-11 and five J-16 fighter jets. For a while, the Chinese warplanes crossed the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait, it claimed.

In response, the Taiwanese military issued radio warnings and deployed air defense systems.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry did not specify the time of flights by the Chinese warplanes - before or after the American delegation led by Pelosi left Taipei. The US House speaker arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, despite Beijing’s protests and on Wednesday she met with Taiwan administration head Tsai Ing-wen and visited the island’s legislature. At around 6 p.m. local time, a US special jet departed from Taipei for Seoul.

The visit was the first trip by a US official of this rank in the past 25 years. China has repeatedly warned that the trip, should it take place, will not be left without consequences and harsh measures will follow. Immediately after Pelosi’s arrival in the island, Beijing announced plans to conduct live-fire military drills in six water areas surrounding Taiwan on August 4 -7.

Chinese warplanes have been regularly crossing Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in recent months but rarely cross the median line that serves as an unofficial frontier in the Taiwan Strait dividing mainland China and the island.

The concept of an air defense zone for identifying aircraft is not defined under international law. The extension of these zones is declared by particular countries or regions and is not necessarily limited to their boundaries.

Taiwan declared its air defense identification zone unilaterally: its area covers 492 square kilometers and considerably exceeds the island’s airspace. It also spans the waters around it, the Taiwan Strait and also part of the airspace over the provinces of Fujian, Jiangxi and Zhejiang of mainland China.