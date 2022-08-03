Pelosi’s visit aimed to show that Ukraine not to diminish US’ attention to Taiwan — expert

SHANGHAI, August 3. /TASS/. Washington’s intent to show that its strategic contribution to the Indo-Pacific Region will not decrease amid the conflict in Ukraine has become one of the goals of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, says Li Kaisheng, deputy director of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences’ Institute of International Relations.

"The main goal of Pelosi’s visit has two sides. The first is connected to the domestic politics and the midterm elections. The second one is to emphasize that their strategic contribution of the Indo-Pacific Region will not decrease due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict," the expert believes.

However, Washington does not intend to reveal its cards before China, Li Kaisheng says, adding that military options are not a priority for the Biden Administration.

"In the future, the main vector of pressure on China will be focused on such issues as reconfiguring supply chains, cut ties in scientific and technical areas, and a number of others. The Taiwan issue has not yet entered an uncontrollable track," the expert believes.

Despite Beijing protests, Pelosi arrived in Taiwan Tuesday evening, and met with the island’s administration head Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday. She also met with the regional lawmakers and left the island later on Wednesday. It has become the first visit of a US official of such rank to Taiwan in the past 25 years.

Taiwan repeatedly warned Washington that such visit will not be left without consequences, and that harsh measures will be taken. Immediately after Pelosi’s arrival, Beijing announced military exercise with fire practice in six areas near the island.