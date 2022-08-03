China to prepare to fight on all fronts following Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, expert says

SHANGHAI, August 3. /TASS/. China will increase its capacity to fight on all fronts following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which has clarified Washington’s policies, Deputy Director of the Institute of International Relations at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences Li Kaisheng told TASS on Wednesday.

"Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will have a huge impact on China-US relations. First, China will now have a better understanding of US policies and will continue efforts to increase its capacity to fight on all fronts," the expert pointed out.

According to him, the second important thing is that the role of the Taiwan issue in bilateral relations has significantly grown so it is now more difficult for China and the US to control the crisis. "However, China-US relations have not yet reached the brink of collapse," the analyst added.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, she met with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and visited the island’s legislature, leaving Taipei later on the same day. Pelosi’s visit was the first trip to Taiwan by such a high-ranking US politician in the past 25 years. Beijing earlier warned Washington of consequences if the visit took place.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.