Jet with Pelosi on board departs from Taiwan — Flightradar24

HONG KONG, August 3. /TASS/. Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday concluded her visit to Taiwan that infuriated Chinese officials, and her flight took off from the airport of Taipei, according to data from the Flightradar24 flight tracking service.

The next stop on the American politician’s itinerary should be Seoul.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday despite protests from Beijing. She met with Tsai Ing-wen, the island’s president, and visited the region’s legislature, the Legislative Yuan, earlier on Wednesday. The visit was the first for such a high-profile American politician in the past 25 years.

China had repeatedly warned the United States that if the trip takes place, it would not be left unanswered, and threatened harsh measures. Soon after Pelosi’s arrival, Beijing announced plans to conduct military drills in six zones around Taiwan.

In line with Beijing’s official position supported by the majority of countries, including Russia, Taiwan is a Chinese province.