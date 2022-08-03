SCO supports protection of its member states’ sovereignty — Secretary General Zhang Ming

BEIJING, August 3. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) supports measures of its member states aimed at the protection of their sovereignty and territorial integrity, SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming said on Wednesday commenting on the recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

"The SCO adheres to the one-China principle, firmly opposes interference in the internal affairs of its member states by any external force, supports all member states in safeguarding national unity and defending their own sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will continue to promote further cooperation among member states in this regard to ensure peace, security and stability in the region," the official SCO website quoted Zhang as saying.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, despite Beijing’s protests. The visit was the first trip by a US official of this rank in the past 25 years. China has repeatedly warned that the trip, should it take place, will not be left without consequences and harsh measures will follow.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.