SCO against external meddling in domestic affairs of member states — Secretary General

BEIJING, August 3. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is resolutely against external interference in the domestic affairs of its member states, SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming said on Wednesday commenting on Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

"The SCO supports the 'One China’ principle and is resolutely against any meddling of external forces in the internal political affairs of [the organization’s] member states," the statement on the organization’s website quoted him as saying.

The secretary general also pointed out that the "One China" principle is the general consensus of the international community and the basic norm of international relations.

On Tuesday night, despite Beijing’s protests, Pelosi arrived in Taiwan. This trip became the first visit of a Speaker of the US House of Representatives to the island in the last 25 years. In 1997, Newt Gingrich who served as Speaker of the US House of Representatives during the Clinton administration visited Taiwan, staying in Taipei only for three hours. At a press conference there, he asserted that the US was doing everything possible to prevent the reunification of Taiwan and mainland China as well as vowed to deliver modern US armaments to the island which irritated Beijing. China’s Foreign Ministry then said that Washington was meddling in Beijing’s domestic affairs.

Beijing repeatedly cautioned Washington that if Pelosi visited the island, this would have repercussions and China would take severe measures.