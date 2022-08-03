Russia is committed to negotiated solution to conflict in Ukraine — Schroeder

BERLIN, August 3. /TASS/. Russia is committed to a negotiated settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Germany's former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder (in office from 1998 to 2005) told the Stern edition in an interview published on Wednesday.

"The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated solution," Schroeder noted, "There was already a negotiated approach to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, for example in Istanbul in March." He added that Turkey has been very supportive on this issue, "just as it is now very helpful in talks on grain supplies."

The first success, according to the former German chancellor, are agreements on the grain export from Ukraine. "Perhaps gradually it will be possible to expand them to a cease-fire agreement," Schroeder stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The West then imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow and increased arms supplies to Kiev by billions of dollars at this stage.