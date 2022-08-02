Chinese Foreign Ministry summons US envoy to protest over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

BEIJING, August 3. /TASS/. Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Xie Feng summoned US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns to the Foreign Ministry late Tuesday and presented him with a protest over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

"These actions were extremely bad in nature and the consequence will be extremely severe. China certainly will not stand idly by and observer," he said, according to the Chinese TV.

Xie Feng demanded that the US "took effective measures to eliminate the negative effect of Pelosi’s unannounced visit to Taiwan," and stated that Washington must stop its provocations and stop supporting the separatist forces of Taiwan.

Her visit has become the first visit of a US politician of such rank in the last 25 years. Beijing repeatedly warned Washington, that it will not leave such visit without consequences and will take harsh measures.