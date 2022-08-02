Chinese army to remain on high alert — TV

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Chinese army will remain on high alert amid US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian told the CGTN TV channel on Tuesday.

The ministry is on high alert and will launch "a series of targeted military operations as countermeasures," the TV channel quoted him as saying.

According to Wu Qian, the Chinese army will "resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Pelosi’s visit is the first trip to Taiwan by such a high-ranking US politician in the past 25 years. Beijing earlier warned Washington of consequences if the visit took place.