Chinese army capable of striking at any supporters of "Taiwan independence" — expert

SHANGHAI, August 2. /TASS/. The Chinese military has the capability and determination to deal a strike at any force that tries to press for "Taiwan independence," which is seen in the exercises conducted in certain areas, a co-chair of the International Center for Security and Crisis Management at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, Li Yihai, told TASS in an interview on Tuesday.

"In order to protect its national sovereignty and interests China will take strong retaliatory measures against any action that undermines stability in the Taiwan Strait and supports ‘Taiwan independence.’

The Chinese armed forces have already been deployed and have exercised in the respective waters, which demonstrates that the Chinese army has the capability and is determined to hit any force that presses for ‘Taiwan independence’ and those forces that want to disturb the peace in the Taiwan Strait," he said.

"Taiwan independence" as a political phenomenon has existed on the island for a rather long time. The United States is an important external factor in its periodic ups and downs, Li stated.

"Although various US administrations have recognized the ‘one China’ policy and supported the principles of the three joint Sino-US communiques, the US government at the same time pursued a duplicitous tactic and pushed through the Taiwan Relations Act, thus leaving room for maneuver and supporting forces pressing for ‘Taiwan independence’," Li said, adding that the US authorities should harmonize their words and actions and refrain from any official contacts with Taiwan.