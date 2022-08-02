Chinese troops put on high alert over Taiwan — newspaper

LONDON, August 2. /TASS/. Chinese troops have been put on high alert ahead of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing military officials in Beijing and Taipei.

According to the paper, it is units across the People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command, in charge of the South China Sea and some Taiwan-related missions, that have entered a status of high alert.

In addition, the paper reported, citing a Taiwanese official, that several Chinese fighter jets had flown close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning.

Tensions rose in the region amid reports of Pelosi’s plans to make a trip to Taiwan. The Taiwanese media earlier reported, citing an unnamed military observer, that two Chinese aircraft carriers were heading to the Taiwan Strait.

Pelosi’s visit may become the first trip to Taiwan by such a high-ranking US politician in the past 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington of consequences if the visit took place.