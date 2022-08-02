Ukraine’s consultations with US point to complete loss of sovereignty, expert says

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Reports of Kiev holding consultations with Washington before using HIMARS rocket systems is another proof of Ukraine’s complete lack of independence, Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS Countries Vladimir Zharikhin told TASS on Tuesday.

Spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate Vadim Skibitsky told the Telegraph newspaper earlier that Ukraine held consultations with the US before using HIMARS rocket systems and Washington could stop potential attacks if it was unhappy with the intended target.

According to Zharikhin, the Ukrainian official "has actually admitted that Kiev completely lost sovereignty and is controlled by the US to the extent where it coordinates its actions during a military campaign with Washington and even requests permission. It once again shows that it is in fact the West’s proxy war against Russia, which involves Ukrainians."

Weapons supplies are another thing, the expert went on to say. "It also means involvement but indirect one. "After all, the number of countries that produce weapons is not that high, while others use what they get from various sources. However, participation in the planning of military operations means direct involvement," Zharikhin noted.

When commenting on Skibitsky’s remark that the US could call off any Ukrainian attack, the analyst emphasized that the Americans should be expected to show a humane approach. However, in his words, the US "is slightly more realistic about Russia’s potential retaliatory actions.".