US should make up its mind whether it is ready for strategic arms dialogue — MFA

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The United States should make up its mind first whether it is ready for a real dialogue on strategic stability based on equality and mutual respect. For the time being Russia sees the American partners sitting on the fence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Tuesday while commenting on US President Joe Biden's statement Washington was ready to discuss with Moscow a new arms control system that would replace the New START.

"We believe that the US must now decide for itself whether it is really ready for a dialogue on strategic stability based on equality, mutual respect and due regard for national interests. For now, we see Washington sitting on the fence," Zakharova said.

The US administration, she remarked, has been trying to isolate itself from Russia for a long time. All contacts were severed. "And now all of a sudden it starts talking about a new agreement to replace the New START. I think we need to figure it out, maybe this is some kind of pre-election gimmick in the United States or some other time-serving rhetoric. But this question should be addressed to them, not us," she concluded.

On Monday, the White House released President Joe Biden’s statement timed for the opening of the UN Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference in New York. It reads that the United States is ready to discuss with Russia a new arms control system that will replace the New START. Washington expressed the hope that Moscow would demonstrate its willingness to work together, adding that consultations on such an issue should take place with China taking part.