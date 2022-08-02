Tehran’s launch of new centrifuges comes as response to US sanctions — top diplomat

TEHRAN, August 2. /TASS/. Iran's launch of hundreds of centrifuges on Monday was a response to new US sanctions against Tehran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday we saw the US issue a new ruling. It is a doomed irrational move, and the sanctions will prove ineffective, as will the restrictions [of the policy] of maximum pressure under [former US President Donald] Trump," the Young Journalists Club news agency quoted him as saying.

According to the top diplomat, "in response to this move from the US, Iran began injecting gas into hundreds of advanced centrifuges as of last night."

On Monday, the US Department of the Treasury put on the sanctions list over Iran a Panamanian-flagged ship and six entities from China, the UAE and Singapore. As the reason for the sanctions, it cited cooperation with the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company of Iran (PGPIC).

Late on Monday, a spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced the launch of several hundred new centrifuges for uranium enrichment, including IR-1 and advanced IR-6 centrifuges.