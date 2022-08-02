China planning measures in response to Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan — media

BEIJING, August 2. /TASS/. The Chinese government is planning a range of measures against a potential visit by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, including military ones, a Global Times reporter wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, Beijing has formulated a range of countermeasures against Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan, including military moves," wrote Hu Xijin, the former editor in chief of the Chinese newspaper.

The visit by the speaker of the lower house of the US Congress to Taiwan could become the first by such a high-profile American politician in the past 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US that any potential visit would not be left unanswered and that China would retaliate harshly. Washington assumes that Beijing could take steps such as missile launches or military drills during the potential trip that would lead to a crisis.