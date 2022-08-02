China has no confirmation of North Korea’s nuclear tests — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, August 2. /TASS/. The government of China has no information to confirm that North Korea is holding nuclear tests, said Ambassador Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the UN and President of the Security Council for August.

"We all are watching situation on the Korean Peninsula very closely, and we see escalating tensions there <…>. However, concerning the nuclear tests, we haven’t got any confirmed information. We have been told many times that there will be a nuclear test, but until today, a nuclear test has not happened," he said.

US and South Korean official have been stating for months that Pyongyang is ready for new nuclear tests, with specialists waiting for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s decision. Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby said last week the US administration believes that Pyongyang is preparing to hold another nuclear test soon, and is getting ready to react jointly with its allies.