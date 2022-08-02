Chinese envoy sees possibility of UN Security Council discussions on Ukraine in August

UNITED NATIONS, August 2. /TASS/. The UN Security Council may gather to discuss the situation in Ukraine during China’s rotating presidency of the UN body in August, China’s envoy to the UN has said.

"The truce in Yemen is to expire tomorrow <…>. Uncertainties remain in Libya <…>. The Ukrainian crisis is still going on. So all this issues will require the Security Council to make good use of its toolbox and to play its proper role in the light of specific conditions of each conflict and each country. As the president, China will definitely work closely with all members of the Council," said Ambassador Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China and President of the Security Council for August.

The diplomat said that during its Security Council presidency, Beijing would promote dialogue, consultations and cooperation among all parties concerned to reduce tensions and settle acute problems.