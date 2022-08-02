Hungarian top diplomat urges nuclear powers to stop geopolitical games around Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, August 2. /TASS/. Nuclear superpowers must stop playing geopolitical events around Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told the United Nations conference to review progress on the implementation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"We do understand that the superpowers, namely the nuclear weapons states, look at this issue [the conflict in Ukraine] as at the one with geopolitical nature. And some of these superpowers are geographically far away from the location of this war. But for us, countries in the neighborhood, this is a vital issue. That is why we ask all relevant stakeholders: do not play geopolitics at our expense," the Hungarian top diplomat said.

In his words, Central European nations have always lost from the East-West standoff.

"We always argue in favor of maintaining the dialogue between East and West, especially on strategic issues, like avoiding the spread and use of nuclear weapons," Szijjarto said.

"If this dialogue is not going to be resumed, the risk of further tensions and escalation will definitely increase," he added.

The minister also called upon all parties to observe the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.