Kiev troops fire 15 shells towards Donetsk early on Tuesday

DONETSK, August 2. /TASS/. At around midnight, the Ukrainian forces carried out two shelling attacks targeting Donetsk, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire said on Tuesday.

According to the mission’s report, a total of 15 155mm projectiles were fired towards the city’s Kiev district.

The DPR capital is regularly shelled by the Kiev troops, who use heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. Lately, Ukrainian nationalists started to use cluster warheads stuffed with PFM-1 Lepestok anti-personnel mines.