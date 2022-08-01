US top diplomat claims Kiev troops would never shell Zaporozhye NPP

UNITED NATIONS, August 1. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that the armed forces of Ukraine will never carry out any attack or strike that may damage the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the city of Energodar.

"Russia is now using the plant as a military base to fire at Ukrainians who know that they can't and won't shoot back because they might accidentally strike a nuclear reactor or highly radioactive waste in storage," Blinken told the United Nations conference to review progress on the implementation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty on Monday.

On July 20, three Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). The plant’s reactor section was not damaged, radiation levels remain within the norm. However, 11 plant employees were injured as a result, four of them are in critical condition.

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe; it used to generate one quarter of all electricity in Ukraine. Its total capacity is about 6,000 Megawatts, and it includes six reactors. In March 2022, the plant was taken under control by the Russian armed forces. Right now, the power plant operates at 70% of its full capacity, due to overproduction of power in the Zaporozhye Region. In the future, it is supposed to supply power to Crimea.