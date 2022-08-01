Grain accords may stimulate dialogue on Ukraine crisis settlement, expert says

ANKARA, August 1. /TASS/. The fulfilment of the Istanbul accords on the exportation of grain and agricultural output from Ukraine to world markets may kick-start the talks on settling the Ukraine crisis, Director of Turkey’s Foreign Policy Institute Huseyin Bagci told TASS on Monday.

The Turkish expert thus commented on the first vessel with Ukrainian grain leaving the Black Sea port of Odessa on the morning of August 1.

"This is a very positive event from the standpoint of implementing the grain deal signed in Istanbul. Possibly, it may facilitate, even if not immediately but to a certain extent, the unlocking of the negotiating process between Russia and Ukraine on settling the conflict and finding points of contact, beginning with a ceasefire," the expert pointed out.

The implementation of the "food deal," as Bagci believes, can also serve as a model for resolving other crises since it demonstrates that "it is always possible to come to terms and it is the political will that is the most important thing."

A package of documents was signed in Istanbul on July 22 to facilitate the export of food and mineral fertilizer to world markets. The Russia-UN memorandum stipulates that the United Nations will join the efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions for the exportation of agricultural output and mineral fertilizer to global markets.

The other document prescribes a mechanism for exporting grain from Kiev-controlled Black Sea ports. The agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN stipulates creating a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain-exporting vessels to prevent weapons smuggling and rule out provocations.